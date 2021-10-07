New Case compact track loader tips scales at 16,000lbs

The all-new 114-horsepower Case TV620B, launched at the recent Utility Expo in Louisville, is among the largest – if not the largest – compact track loaders ever built.

With an operating capacity of 6,200 pounds, the machine includes standard adjustable electro-hydraulic controls, high-flow hydraulics, auto ride control, one-way self-levelling, a hydraulic coupler, an auto-reversing fan, LED lights and a one-year subscription to Case SiteWatch telematics.

Its adjustable electro-hydraulic controls allow operators to easily set total machine responsiveness to low, moderate or aggressive, or independently set tilt, lift and drive speed, as well as loader arm and drive control to best meet the demands of the job. This is set simply through the LCD multi-function display in the cab, which also comes standard.

High-flow hydraulics (41.6 gallons per minute at 3,450 psi; 83.7 hydraulic horsepower) also come standard on the TV620B, and the all-new “Hydraulics on Demand” feature sets the percentage of hydraulic flow to the attachment — this allows the operator to dial in hydraulic flow specifically to the demands of the attachment, their preference, or the job.

Optional enhanced high-flow hydraulics are also available (41.6 gallons per minute at 4,100 psi; 99.5 hydraulic horsepower). At 16,100 pounds, and with a wide stance and 74 inches of track on the ground, the TV620B is an extremely powerful and stable platform for operating high-powered attachments such as cold planers and mulchers — and we’ve built in enhanced hydraulic cooling capacity to the machine to support use of these heavy-duty attachments. It’s also the perfect match for the new CASE precision grader blade — the newest attachment from CASE that turns this large-frame CTL into a compact motor grader with the precision of machine control.

The TV620B features excellent reach at maximum dump height (39 inches) — and with the machine’s 140.2-inch hinge pin height, it can evenly and efficiently load larger, high-sided trucks.

Emissions standards are met through a combination of cooled exhaust gas recirculation (CEGR), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies — it features no diesel particulate filter (DPF) and requires no regeneration. No DPF and no regeneration means no filter service and no unnecessary downtime.

The TV620B also features a standard hydraulically reversing fan. This minimizes the buildup of debris in the engine compartment. Operators can set fan intervals and duration based on the condition of the jobsite or their preference.

The TV620B offers excellent 360-degree visibility with the industry’s only split screen display that simultaneously shows both the rearview camera and equipment information. A cab-wide rearview mirror and the CASE H-Link design also provides excellent visibility to the rear of the machine. A large front window provides excellent visibility to the front of the machine and down to the attachment. Large side windows and a large curved rear window also allow for great sightlines to the sides and the rear of the machine.