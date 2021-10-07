Volvo CE boosts electric portfolio with three new models

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has unveiled three brand new electric compact machines – the L20 Electric, EC18 Electric and ECR18 Electric. By introducing them to the market the company is showcasing its commitment to build the world we want to live in by offering the industry’s largest range of electric machines. In total customers now have five models to choose from.

The three new models are now available to reserve online for delivery in 2022. Demonstrating once again that sustainable solutions are not just a promise for tomorrow, but a real innovation for today, Volvo CE’s growing range of electric machines are providing customers with a cleaner, more silent and more comfortable work environment – but now with an even wider range of choice to best suit their needs.

These latest innovations are the next step forward in Volvo CE’s ambition to reach net zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 – alongside development of hydrogen fuel cell solutions and more sustainable internal combustion engine products – and is part of Volvo Group’s target to have at least 35% of its total range of vehicles fully electric by 2030.

“We are proud to be leading our industry’s fight against climate change as the manufacturer with the world’s largest range of electric machines,” says Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE. “Not only are we delivering real-world solutions for a more sustainable way of working but we are adding further power to our customers’ business with the widest possible range of choice to best fit their needs.”

Above: The new electric machines are now available for reserving online

The L20 Electric compact wheel loader and EC18 Electric and ECR18 Electric compact excavators join the already launched L25 Electricand ECR25 Electric. The two existing models are already established on the market and are proving to bring power and performance in a more environmentally sensitive package. The three new models represent the latest additions to Volvo CE’s industry-first commitment to move its range of Volvo branded compact wheel loaders and compact excavators to electric and stop development of new diesel variants.

The L20 Electric is a proven concept based on the larger L25 Electric model. It features a 1.8-ton payload and a parallel-type linkage offering great visibility over the attachment being used, outstanding lifting height, as well as 100% parallel movements – making it a perfect fit for fork applications too. Expected to deliver up to six hours of active work per charge, the electric machine comes with a choice of battery pack (33kWh or 40kWh) and reduces maintenance by 30%. As well as the more peaceful working conditions offered by its near-silence, operating comfort is also enhanced thanks to the new automatic park brake with hill-hold functionality and a range of customizable work modes.

The short but tough 1.8-ton ECR18 Electric is set to provide the same best-in-class stability and operator experience customers expect from its diesel counterpart but with the benefit of low noise, low vibration and more responsive hydraulics due to the immediate torque. Delivering an anticipated four hours of active work per charge, depending on the environment and task in hand, the ECR18 Electric also benefits from an ultra-short tail radius (perfect for confined spaces). It has been built with durability in mind – from its high profile counterweight to all-round steel panels and hoses routed inside the boom.

Easy to operate and transport, the nimble EC18 Electric offers customers a cost-efficient compact excavator working in 1.8-ton applications. Its variable undercarriage retracts to less than 1m and expands up to 1.35m, allowing it to squeeze into the tightest of areas, while the machine’s design ensures the right frame corner, swing post and cylinder stay within the tracks’ width, resulting in maximum visibility and a reduced risk of machine damage when working alongside obstacles. As well as ergonomic controls, a spacious cab and a range of customizable settings, it also offers the option of an enclosed and heated cab.

All three machines come with an integrated on-board charger allowing them to charge from 0 to 100% in under six hours. With an optional fast off-board charger, the L20 Electric will fully charge in under just two hours, while the ECR18 Electric and EC18 Electric will charge up to 80% in up to 1.25 hours. For the most accurate picture, Volvo dealers can calculate the expected operating time and optimum charging solution based on customers’ activities. With any of these machines, customers can operate in noise sensitive areas and out of standard hours, as well as low-carbon projects and indoors, without the need for costly fume extraction systems.

Smart solutions for smart machines

Above: EMMA (Electric Machine Management Application) will provide valuable insights into battery level and remaining working hours

EMMA will offer insights to help manage the electric machines efficiently. Customers of any of the five electric models will also soon be able to take advantage of a new fleet management solution designed specifically for the remote monitoring of electric machines. The Electric Machine Management Application (EMMA) will provide valuable insights into battery level and remaining working hours, charging status, geographic location and much more to help customers boost uptime.