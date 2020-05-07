Solution connecting remote workers enhances mission critical operations

Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, and Cobham SATCOM, has launched a comprehensive new Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) push-to-talk (PTT) solution to connect remote workers using vehicles across the globe. The solution provides real-time data transfer and PTT communications to enable remote utilities, mining, aid and NGO, agricultural work and more, as well as for use in public safety and emergency response.

Remote workers from a variety of industries brave hostile environments to deliver critical operations. For engineers performing well-head maintenance, mining exploration teams on the hunt for new mineral deposits and aid and NGO organisations responding to humanitarian events, it is vital that all parties can see the position of their assets, share data and communicate in real-time. However, the very nature of the remote regions means that operations often occur where there is a lack of reliable cellular communications connectivity. This means communications are not possible, leading to operational and safety challenges.

Inmarsat’s and Cobham’s new solution responds to these challenges by utilising its BGAN solution, which offers industry-leading reliability of more than 99% uptime. Low form factor satellite terminals, such as the new Cobham Explorer 323, are mounted on vehicles providing real-time GPS, telemetry and PTT capabilities, through the Explorer Mobile Gateway anywhere in the world. This means control centres can efficiently and safely monitor the movement and performance of their vehicles, while enabling communications with crew wherever they are located.

An important feature of the solution is the integration with existing equipment on board. The Cobham Explorer Mobile Gateway integrates easily into any existing radio equipment, allowing the organisation to keep and use their existing trusted equipment. PRISM PTT+, a service powered by Cobham SATCOM’s innovative PRISM (Private Routing & Intelligent System Management) technology enables the BGAN PTT Solution to switch between connectivity types such as UHF or VHF, 3G/4G and satellite making the solution cost-effective and easy to use. The switching process is unique in the market because it is completely seamless and offers an economical approach to voice communications.

Tara Maclachlan, vice president of IoT, Enterprise at Inmarsat, commented: “Inmarsat’s BGAN push-to-talk solution is set to offer a new level of resilient communications for organisations working in remote regions. It provides visibility of the movements and performance of remote assets along with real-time communications ensuring organisations benefit from enhanced efficiencies and safety levels.”

Todd McDonell, president of Inmarsat Global Government said: “First responders and public safety teams need communications certainty, especially in operating conditions where fixed networks become disabled or degraded due to emergency events. The Broadband Global Area Network push to talk solution provides government users with a way to maintain ‘comms-on-the-move’ connectivity regardless of the situation on the ground. Providing voice, data and streaming services that can be easily integrated with the existing radio and data networks, the Broadband Global Area Network push to talk service provides extended coverage for traditional communications links.”