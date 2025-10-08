TE Connectivity develops Halvonex connectors portfolio

To increase fuel efficiency of internal combustion engines and mitigate CO2 emissions, manufacturers are rapidly electrifying on- and off-highway vehicles. While various electrification choices exist, many manufacturers are choosing to use a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, where a 48V battery is added alongside the traditional 12V battery, rather than a full-hybrid powertrain.

To meet the needs of this architecture shift, TE Connectivity, a specialist in connectivity and sensors, has developed the Halvonex connectors portfolio, a system of high-performing headers, connectors and accessories that provide advanced mechanical, vibration and sealing performance.

Positioned between low-voltage, low-power connectors and high-voltage, high-power connectors, ​Halvonex connectors help enable excellent electrical conductivity and are capable of handling high-current loads and low-voltage currents, typically in the range of 12 to 48V.

Halvonex connectors also meet the specific needs of the agriculture, construction and forklift sectors, which require solutions supporting 60 to 100V (subject to user verification) and high-power applications.

“Changing emission norms and the increase of electrification of commercial vehicles is driving higher power and density interconnect interfaces in existing and future markets,” says Girish Medh, senior manager of product management, industrial and commercial transportation at TE. “TE’s Halvonex connector portfolio offers OEMs a solution for different terminal systems tailored specifically for low-voltage, high-power applications.”

Made from premium materials, Halvonex connectors were specifically selected for their durability, resistance to wear and ability to maintain electrical performance in the harshest environments. Despite their high current capacity, these connectors feature a compact form factor, facilitating space-saving designs in electronic systems.​ Halvonex connectors are suitable for trucks, buses, agriculture equipment, construction equipment and forklift trucks, enabling consistent performance and helping reduce the risk of power disruptions and maintenance needs.

