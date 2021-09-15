Dana unveils new e-Powershift transmission and industrial gearboxes

Dana Incorporated has debuted the new Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission, a modular and flexible two-speed solution that offers power take-off (PTO) functionality for electrified heavy-duty mining vehicles.

Delivering high efficiency and superior performance in a compact package that simplifies the mining industry’s transition to electrification, the dual-motor version of the e-Powershift transmission supports continuous power outputs up to 322 horsepower (240 kW), while the single-motor configuration is engineered for 161 horsepower (120 kW) of continuous output.

Its flexible, power-dense design makes it ideal for a wide range of applications, including small- to medium-sized loaders and trucks used in underground mining, as well as construction wheel loaders, large lift trucks, and terminal tractors. The highly efficient dual-motor configuration shown at MINExpo delivers the optimal tractive effort in every duty cycle without torque interruption.

The Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission will be available for prototype testing by original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by the end of this year.

“For more than half a century, Dana has been a trusted top-tier supplier of drive systems that deliver superior performance for mining vehicles,” said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president, off-highway drive and motion systems for Dana Incorporated. “The new e-Powershift transmission showcases how we are leveraging our comprehensive portfolio of electrification technologies to provide mining OEMs with complete solutions that can help accelerate their journeys to e-Mobility.”

The launch of the Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission demonstrates how Dana is rapidly and effectively developing market-ready solutions that can help streamline and accelerate the mining industry’s transition to electrification.

It is equipped with Dana TM4 high-voltage motors from 350 to 800 volts to improve efficiency, reduce total package size, and provide redundancy as needed. The motors have delivered field-proven performance and durability for hundreds of thousands of hours in underground mining and other heavy-duty applications.

The e-Powershift transmission offers highly efficient shifting through a patented wet clutch and synchronizer, and it can be configured with four-wheel-drive disconnect and a PTO that eliminates the need for an additional motor and inverter.

The system is an efficient turnkey solution, with drivetrain integration simplified through the use of a single APC transmission control unit. It uses proprietary software engineered to optimise machine operation through numerous drive and PTO modes, including hill-hold and functional safety readiness.