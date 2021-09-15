Liebherr lifts lid on new 36 XXT truck

Following extensive testing, Liebherr’s completely newly developed 36 XXT truck mounted concrete pump has been unveiled and is available for purchase. A large number of the pump drivers’ wishes were taken into account, such as ergonomic access steps, simplified accessibility and an expansion of the stowage and storage options. The result of the redevelopment is a machine packed with technical innovations.

An extremely compact assembly with no boom overhang at the rear ensures high manoeuvrability in confined spaces. The machine is weight-optimised and therefore travels with a total weight of around 26 tonnes on three axles, depending on the equipment. The XXT support ensures perfect stability. It shows its strengths particularly when it comes to narrow supports, so confined spaces are no problem. The modern radio remote control allows sensitive boom movements. The clear colour display shows the operator all important parameters.

The new 5-piece boom allows maximum flexibility on the construction site. Especially when concreting in buildings, the boom proves to have very good slip properties. The five arms make it easy to reach a wide variety of positions on the construction site. The design and kinematics of the boom ensure low-vibration and even work when placing concrete.

The shape of the charging hopper favours a uniform flow of concrete and very good suction behaviour. Two separately driven agitators push the concrete directly into the suction area, which works perfectly even with concrete types that are difficult to pump.

Unique Powerbloc drive unit

A major highlight of the new 36 XXT is Liebherr’s newly developed Powerbloc pump drive unit. It is characterised by the fact that all hydraulic switching and measuring elements are fully integrated. This eliminates the need for numerous hydraulic hoses and other components previously required. The drive unit is therefore a special kind in the concrete pump world. Features of the new system are its robustness, high performance and quiet running.

Semi-closed oil circuit

The new drive unit is combined with the highly efficient semi-closed oil circuit, which supplies all drives powerfully and reliably with hydraulic energy. As a result, the oil volume could be significantly reduced. The new Liebherr system combines the advantages of the proven open and closed circuits currently on the market, without their respective disadvantages. Customers confirm the quiet and powerful operation of the pump unit.

Thanks to the extensive accessories catalogue, no wishes remain unfulfilled for the customer: For example, state-of-the-art LED lighting designs for optimal work in the dark, various storage boxes for materials and tools as well as shelves for extension hoses are available.