Komatsu showcases portfolio at MINExpo

Komatsu highlighted its expanded underground mining product lineup at this year’s MINExpo tradeshow this week (24-26 September) in Las Vegas.

Following the recent acquisition of GHH Group GmbH (GHH), a German manufacturer of underground mining, tunnelling and civil engineering equipment, Komatsu has significantly increased its product portfolio and is accelerating its product development roadmap.

The acquisition enhances Komatsu’s ability to provide products to a significantly larger customer base and serve underground mine customers’ unique challenges, reduce their costs and achieve their production goals.

As part of Komatsu’s expanding product portfolio, two GHH machines, now rebranded as Komatsu, will make their debut at MINExpo 2024: the WX15 Load-Haul-Dump (LHD) machine (formerly GHH LF-14) and the HX45 mining truck (formerly GHH MK-45). Both machines are designed to promote operator safety and productivity and offer innovative solutions for underground mining customers.

Komatsu’s underground focus has historically been in the narrow vein mining area, but by adding the WX15 and HX45 along with other products, Komatsu is now a serious player in the mid-seam mass mining and industrial minerals space, addressing the needs of both global mining houses and contractors alike.

With an existing footprint in several varied commodities stretching from CIS through Europe, to India and across to Mexico, with expansion into Africa and the rest of the Americas in process, these products are set to become a stronghold in the industry supported by Komatsu and GHH’s combined footprint of aftermarket and service support. Available in configurations suited to Tier 3, Tier 4 and Stage V markets, with relevant local certification and regulation compliance, these products can service most customer applications globally.

The Komatsu WX15 LHD is designed to deliver high performance and productivity. This powerful machine offers an excellent power-to-weight ratio, a robust frame and system design and a spacious operator cabin with a large footbox available in both narrow and wide cabin configurations making the product more fit-for-purpose for most operations. With its versatile configuration, the WX15 is suited to create value for customer applications across underground mining operations. This LHD also includes radio remote control and automation options, allowing the machine to complete an entire production cycle without manual supervision, further enhancing safety and productivity and providing customers the opportunity to advance their operations.

The Komatsu HX45 mining truck is a robust and reliable truck delivering best-in-class power rating, excellent dumping angle and an industry-leading turning radius. Supporting excellent productivity, through significantly enhanced operator comfort, the HX45 features an oscillating articulation with a front suspension system, enabling smooth manoeuvrability, reducing frame stress thus ensuring longevity of the frame, and componentry making the product more fit for tough underground mining conditions.

“With this strategic investment in products, solutions and talent through the addition of GHH, Komatsu is excited to further strengthen its position in the underground mining space,” says Doug Eamer, senior vice president of hard rock mining at Komatsu. “Komatsu will continue collaborating with customers worldwide to meet their underground operational demands and create value.”

Both machines are designed to work in tandem, offering productive three-pass loading cycles for maximum efficiency in mining operations. With a strong focus on safety, performance and maintainability, the WX15 and HX45 feature operator-friendly cabs, optional data loggers with Wi-Fi connectivity for digital analytics solutions and proximity detection interfaces. These features allow the products to not only comply with local regulations but also provide for customized visibility into the machine performance, productivity and health allowing customers to improve efficiencies across their operations continuously.