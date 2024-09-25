Caterpillar unveils innovations at MINExpo 2024

At this year’s MINExpo which takes place this week (24-26 September), Caterpillar showcased new technologies and advancements in the energy transition, as well as customised solutions designed to increase customer efficiency, safety and profitability.

“Our exhibit demonstrates how we are helping our customers operate more efficiently and safely,” says Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chairman and CEO. “Our integrated portfolio of equipment, technology, and power and energy solutions, combined with our aftermarket services, delivers an exceptional customer experience at every job site through customer-focused solutions and services.”

Key product highlights include:

Cat Dynamic Energy Transfer (DET), a fully Caterpillar-developed system that can transfer energy to both diesel-electric and battery-electric large mining trucks while they are working around a mine site.

The 372-tonne Cat 798 AC mining truck, configured for autonomous haulage with Cat MineStar Command for hauling.

The Cat R1700 XE load-haul-dump (LHD) loader with battery-electric propulsion, producing zero-exhaust emissions.

The Cat R2900 XE LHD with a high-efficiency switch reluctance electric drive system.

The PGS 1260 HD Energy Storage System (ESS) module and the MEC500 for mobile equipment charging.

“Our exhibit reflects the breadth of the Caterpillar portfolio along with the deep expertise of our global team. From machines to power and energy solutions to the technologies that knit this all together, we are demonstrating our flexible, scalable, and holistic site solution capabilities,” says Denise Johnson, Caterpillar Group president for resource industries.

Another key focal point of the exhibit is “support beyond the sale.” Conversation stations allow team members to engage with customers on a range of topics including Job Site Solutions, Cat Financial services, repair options, parts and component remanufacturing, machine rebuilds, various truck body options, and bucket choices.

Also, a range of 3D printed parts will be on display along with multiple engine exhibits and virtual reality experiences letting attendees “get in the cab” of some of the largest equipment in the world.