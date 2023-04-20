Toyota extends its narrow truck range

Toyota Material Handling is launching two new Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) truck models: the newest models in the VCE-series offer high-standards of quality and performance to fit every operation’s needs.

Additionally, a revised Toyota BT Vector VCE150A model comes with an improved and updated ergonomic operator compartment, including intuitive controls and interactive colour touchscreen. The VNA range is easily connected to Toyota’s I_Site fleet management tool.

The introduction of two low tonnage models – the Toyota BT Vector VCE100A and VCE120A – and the VCE150A with its upgraded driver compartment, means Toyota customers can choose the Very Narrow Aisle truck that best suits their needs from a choice of man-up or man-down versions with a fixed or articulated chassis.

Equipped with articulated steering, the trucks can reach more pallet locations and demonstrate excellent manoeuvrability. The four-wheeled chassis with Quadset support wheels gives the truck optimised stability and ensures the operator experiences a smoother ride, while powerful twin drive units and low truck weight reduce cycle times.

For a better driving experience, the Toyota BT Vector VCE150A’s driver compartment has been optimised. Brand-new controls and a colour touchscreen display make steering the trucks much easier. Operators have critical information and programmable functions readily available at-a-glance and integrated pre-op checks and smart access provide an easy and safe start-up. Situation based information is collected to boost productivity and guarantee safe operation.

A more compact driver compartment allows operators to get on and off the truck simply and safely and means operators can work in an upright position if they desire. Working upright increases productivity and has also been shown to make the operator less prone to lower back pain.

Because when working at height the driver’s visibility of the ground is limited, two safety scanners and the Personal Protection System (PPS) ensure that the trucks automatically slow down before coming to a complete stop when an obstruction is detected. The Toyota BT Vector VCE150A/125ASF models are also equipped with an Active System Scanner.

Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) trucks are designed specifically for use in high-density warehouses and distribution centres. By simply narrowing the facility’s aisle width more space for productive storage is achieved. Their articulated frame design makes these new models perfect for work in very narrow aisles, while excellent stability and manoeuvrability help further maximise storage space.