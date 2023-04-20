Nominations open for Women in Ag Awards

Agritechnica’s organiser the DLG has partnered with Women in Ag Magazine for the second edition of Women in Ag Awards.

Open to professional women working in agriculture, including farmers, industry, academia and organisations, the award recognises outstanding contribution to the profession. The awards will take place on 15 November at Agritechnica in Hanover, the leading trade fair for agricultural machinery.

The Women in Ag Award premiered at EuroTier 2022, a biennial international leading trade fair showcasing livestock technologies and management solutions

“The role of women in agriculture, agribusiness and agronomy is changing around the world. An increasing number of women are shaping the future of agriculture as managers on their own farms or in companies, research or in the teaching profession. Increasingly, women are not only the initiators but also the driving force behind sustainable food production worldwide and ever more women are shaping the agricultural discourse as journalists, bloggers or influencers,” says Freya von Czettritz, CEO, DLG Holding.

“The Women in Ag Award recognises this commitment and tells the stories behind these inspiring women. At Agritechnica we want to give this topic the prominence it derserves. After the success of the first edition last year at EuroTier, we are glad we can partner again with DLG to bring an even bigger award ceremony to Agritechnica,” says Kim Schoukens, editor of Women in Ag Magazine. “Not only was the ‘Women in Ag Awards’ a success, but we got so many positive reactions afterwards, that we decided to expand the award’s scope this year.”

With this year’s edition, Women in Ag Magazine together with Agritechnica will be celebrating the female farmer and drawing attention to women working in agribusiness, research and engineering as well as education. To achieve this, several new award categories have been introduced including farmin, agribusiness, education, and technology and research

“Women working in any of many areas can be nominated. Of course, this could be a farmer either livestock, cereals or other crops. New for this year are professional women in the agricultural industry such as HR and marketing, journalists, a teacher or professor in education, or an engineer or researcher. The key criteria is the significant contribution to agriculture,” says Schoukens.

Nominations – How

Nominations are now open (until August 15 2023) for women from all over the world who are active in the agricultural industry from livestock and arable farming, including famers, mechanics, sales persons, scientists engineers and researchers to influencers, bloggers, teachers and journalists. With a simple online nomination process, the award scheme allows both submissions from individual candidates or nominations by third parties.