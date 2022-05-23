Toyota announce new narrow chassis and cold store reach trucks

Toyota Material Handling has announced two further additions to the BT Reflex reach truck range. Following the recent updates to the R, E and O-series of BT Reflex machines, the narrow chassis N-serie for confined spaces has been further improved, while cold-store versions of the R, E and N-series are also now offered.

The BT Reflex N-series is a compact truck designed for use at sites where space is restricted, loads are block stacked or drive-in racking is a feature.

The upgraded N-series comes in two capacities – 1.4 and 1.6 tonnes, while the lift height has been increased to 10 metres. Meanwhile, the new cold store BT Reflex models can lift to a height of 13 metres and are available in five capacities – 1.4, 1.6, 1.8, 2.0 and 2.5 tonnes.

“The latest additions to our class-leading reach truck range bring further benefits to more customer applications,” said Gary Ison, sales training and product development manager, Toyota Material Handling UK. “The new BT Reflex machines guarantee a very intuitive and interactive driving experience and deliver highly intelligent energy-saving solutions.”

Designed to deliver optimum performance in temperatures as low as -30°C, the standard cold store version has an open cab, however, an isolated heated cabin option is also available.

Both the new narrow N-series and the cold store trucks benefit from a simple-to-use colour touchscreen display and are ergonomically designed with all controls within easy reach for maximum operator comfort.

Featuring lithium-ion battery technology, the new N-Series and cold store trucks are equipped with Toyota’s I_Site fleet management system.