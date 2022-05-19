Sennebogen launches all-new electric material handler with battery technology

Above: Sennebogen’s new 817 Electro Battery material handler offer dual power management

Emission-free electric material handlers have been available in wired form for many years. For over 30 years, Sennebogen has been building electric material handlers, which are used stationary or with limited mobility due to the cable, and provide a solution for a wide range of applications. Pure battery-powered devices already on the market have proven to be disadvantageous so far due to the limited operating time of the batteries. Not so with the new Sennebogen 817 Electro Battery: the new mobile electric material handler with battery technology combines the advantages of both solutions. With the Sennebogen battery-powered material handler, you can continue working even when it is connected to the mains power for charging.

In mains operation, dual power management ensures that the power supply from the mains is used for the work movements, while the excess power fed in also recharges the batteries so that the machine can then work independently again. With an assumed 2,000 operating hours per year and energy generation from renewable energy sources, the battery-powered material handler saves an average of 31,800 kg of CO2 per year compared to its diesel-powered counterparts – and with equal freedom of movement. In future, the battery option will be available for the entire electric series of the 817 to 825 models.