Kubota expands into materials handling sector

Kubota (UK) Ltd has launched its first telehandler, as it seeks to provide a wider range of machinery solutions for agriculture. Called the KTH4815-2, the compact machine boasts an overall width of 1.6m and an overall height of below 2m, lending itself to those with traditional livestock and poultry buildings.

Model numbering is indicative of the telehandler’s lifting capability, with the KTH4815-2 capable of achieving a maximum lift height of 4.8m and a maximum lift capacity of 1.5 tonnes, depending on the variant. Hose burst check-valves and a load-moment sensor with forward over-turn protection meeting EN15000 certification, is also part of the standard specification.

Hydraulic performance extends to up to 81 litres/min, with 51 litres available through an auxiliary circuit for powered attachments carried on the handler’s Eurohitch headstock. In addition to a hydraulically locking headstock, the telehandler features a proportional joystick, with adjustable flow rate and memory function.

An EU Stage V emissions compliant Kubota D1803 three-cylinder engine powers the KTH4815-2 with a peak output of 50hp. Mounted on the right-hand side between the front and rear wheels, the transverse engine position affords generous service access to all filters and the battery isolator, in addition to providing easy access to the handler’s cooling pack.

The driveline, while equipped with Carraro axles connected by mechanical driveshafts, is hydrostatic, with a Bosch Rexroth hydraulic motor delivering propulsion in two speed ranges – 0-7 and 0-25kph. The powertrain affords multidisc brakes and, with permanent four-wheel drive, there is an option of a selectable front axle differential lock, to further boost traction.

Four versions of the KTH4815-2 telehandler are available; two are canopy-equipped models with a curved front screen, and two use fully glazed cabs with a two-piece door – the glazed upper section can be secured in the open position. The entry-level KTH4815-2 is supplied without a 170kg rear counterweight and is shod on 10/75×15.3 narrow tyres, reducing both its cost and performance. A wider, 31/15.5-15 skid steer tyre option is available.

While canopy machines forfeit the left-hand door and work lights, the specification of fully glazed cab models includes three work lights, side-view mirrors, cab heating and a radio. Air conditioning is available as an option, and all models benefit from a reach and rake adjustable steering column.

In typical rigid frame telehandler fashion, the highest specification KTH4815-2 also includes three-mode steering, adding two-wheel and crab steering modes to the standard four-wheel steering function. Using four-wheel steering, an outside turning radius of 2.7m can be achieved.

Engine service intervals are every 500 hours, and all four variants are offered with a two-year, 2,000-hour warranty. Pricing for Kubota’s KTH4815-2 compact telehandler starts from £56,000 (€63,840 ROI).