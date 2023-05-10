JCB launches new articulated booms and scissor lifts

JCB is introducing two articulated boom aerial work platforms, with a choice of full battery electric and diesel/electric hybrid drivelines.

JCB Access is also updating its hydraulically-driven scissor range, with six electric drive scissor platforms. Initially there will be three models, the S1932E, S2632E and S3246E, followed later this year by the S2646E, S4050E and the S4550E.

The new articulated booms – the A45E and A45EH – deliver increased efficiency, enhanced operator access and higher levels of monitoring, to increase productivity for customers.

Key features include: maximum platform height of 13.84m with 7.47m forward reach; battery electric or diesel/electric hybrid drivelines; 300kg lift capacity; secondary guarding, puncture-proof tyres, slew lock and emergency override and JCB LiveLink real-time remote monitoring.

The A45E is a full electric version of the previous AJ48D, offering zero emission working with all of that machine’s performance, working height and forward reach. The A45EH is a diesel/electric hybrid version of the same machine, ideal for working in more remote locations where an external power supply is not readily available.

Scissor lifts

Key features of the new scissor lift models include: up to 53% more run time as electric drive motors replace hydraulic; 48-50% fewer hydraulic connections; increased torque to the wheels for additional traction; platform heights of 5.71m to 13.8m; platform capacities of 230kg to 450kg

With the new models, the hydraulic drive motors are replaced by electric drive motors. The efficiency improvement, from replacing hydraulic with electric motors, results in an increase in productivity, with up to a 53% longer run time on a single battery charge. This reduces overall charging cost, lowering total cost of ownership for the customer.

The electric motors also deliver increased torque to the wheels and up to 25% gradeability, making it easier to drive on inclines and to load up truck ramps. With the hydraulic motors replaced, there are up to 50% fewer hydraulic connections on a single-cylinder machine, or 48% on a twin-lift cylinder model, cutting the potential for leaks and making it easier to maintain the machine.