Flash Battery lands major Italian award

For the third time, lithium battery manufacturer Flash Battery has won the title of best under-40 enterprise in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy at the “Industria Felix – l’Italia che compete” event.

The award’s jury panel reviewed the financial statements of 700,000 limited liability companies during the selection process that led the Sant’Ilario d’Enza-based company (Italy), that in 11 years has climbed to the top positions in Europe as a manufacturer of lithium batteries for industrial machinery and electric vehicles, to earn the title. The award is organised by the Michele Montemurro-managed Industria Felix Magazine (an economy and finance quarterly insert of the Il Sole 24 Ore, Italy’s most authoritative financial newspaper) in collaboration with the Cerved centre for studies and the Luiss Guido Carli University.

“We are extremely satisfied of this recognition and proud to represent Reggio Emilia; as many as 13 companies from Emilia Romagna were ranked in the various categories”, commented Marco Righi, CEO of Flash Battery and chairman of Giovani Imprenditori of Reggio Emilia Unindustria, the group of young entrepreneurs of the Reggio Emilia branch of Italy’s largest employer’s organisation.

Among other things, the work of the jury brought to light that in the post-Covid-19 era 7 companies out of 10 in north-east Italy closed with a positive balance sheet. Emilia Romagna ranked second behind Veneto with 73.2% companies in the black.

The “Industria Felix- l’Italia che compete” award selects companies on the basis of this first criterion, followed by management competitiveness, financial reliability and social well-being and economic development capabilities.

These were the elements that brought Flash Battery to be selected as the best under 40 company of Emilia Romagna, after ending the 2022 fiscal year with revenues of €22.3 million (+29% over 2021), direct exports of €4.6 million, and a 22.2% increase in new hires, with the number of employees now at 80 units averaging 34 years of age. Among the youngest of the crew are co-founders Marco Righi and Alan Pastorelli themselves – 38 and 39 years of age, respectively.