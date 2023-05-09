Hyster UT forklift series expands to seven tonnes

Hyster has launched a new series of IC forklifts with capacities up to seven tonnes that are ideally suited to a range of handling operations. The latest additions to the Hyster UT series will help carry out straightforward operations while keeping costs low and productivity high.

The Hyster H4.0-5.0UT and H5.0-7.0UT6 forklifts are a versatile addition to the existing range of UT electric and IC lift trucks and warehouse equipment. This series is well suited to operations seeking lift trucks that are easy-to-use, with a low cost of ownership at lower operating hours.

“These lift trucks are ideal for less arduous tasks,” says Eva Nachtergaele, solutions manager EMEA for Hyster. “The UT series meets this need at an attractive price, giving our customers greater choice for matching the right truck to their specific application.”

With capacities from four tonnes to seven tonnes, and a choice of front-end equipment options, the Hyster H4.0-5.0UT and H5.0-7.0UT6 lift trucks are designed and built to strike an optimum balance between a low cost of operation and high productivity. The lift trucks are equipped with high quality and durable Kubota SI and CI industrial engines, compliant to the latest Stage V emission regulations for the EU.

Applications such as construction materials retail, metals fabrication and workshops, and some manufacturing operations will find the trucks fit-for-purpose, as well as simple to operate, service, and maintain.

Through-mast visibility on the new Hyster lift trucks helps drive productivity, enabling operators to maintain sight of the load as well as their forward vision, while travelling. A high strength overhead guard enhances operator protection, and for operations with confined spaces, the adjustable steering wheel enables good manoeuvrability.

Reliable operation and reduced wear and tear are achieved with the use of high-quality components, efficient filtration, and sufficient cooling, all of which contribute to a low cost of ownership. The fast availability of cost-effective replacement parts, exchangeable components across models, and a large access area for service and repairs also help reduce maintenance requirements and costs.

“Another key factor is getting the best productivity from your operators, so the truck is designed with them in mind too,” says Eva. “For example, the ergonomic operator compartment has a familiar, automotive-style layout for easy operation, enhancing speed and productivity.”

A 3.5” LCD display, provides convenient viewing of the display data when driving and operating. Meanwhile, a full suspension seat offers comfort, and a low step provides easy access during busy shifts