Crown Equipment debuts small footprint lift truck

Crown Equipment Corporation has launched a new line of small footprint LPG lift trucks – the C-G Series Cushion Tire 3,000-4,000 lb – designed for easy manoeuvring and operator comfort in manufacturing, warehouse and beverage operations with limited space.

The 37-inch-wide C-G chassis – about five to six inches narrower than the chassis of a typical 4,000 to 7,000 lb. forklift – allows C-G Series forklifts to nimbly navigate tight rack storage aisles. The new model economises on space for end users that utilise floor space to block stack and is well-suited for tight manufacturing areas and small businesses such as breweries, that have limited space.

“Crown C-G series forklifts are space-savers for customers with limited floor space, and at the same time they are space-givers for lift truck operators who appreciate extra room to freely, efficiently and safely drive their machines,” said Rob Chaney, C-G Series marketing product manager.

Available in 3,000-, 3,500- and 4,000-lb. capacities, the new lift truck comes with a choice of masts, with a range of lift heights, from 78 to 236 inches. The operator compartment offers a spacious floorboard and strategic pedal placement to allow operators to easily pivot their foot from accelerator to brake, and to the inching pedal.

“Because C-G forklifts are equipped with an electronic switch parking brake, they don’t have a parking brake handle, giving operators even more room to move freely,” Chaney said. “Combined with the low step height, grab bar, extra headroom and sculpted seat deck, this makes entry and exit easy for operators.”

Other operator comforts include the tilting and telescoping steering column, standard adjustable suspension seat, USB ports, and the standard reverse travel handle and horn button, which add to the comfort and safety of reversing with a load, allowing the operator to keep hands inside the forklift.

The new lift truck is powered by a 4-cylinder, 2-litre LP engine with powershift transmission. The 50.6 HP engine includes a selectable economy mode and top speed control. The truck frame, heavy cast iron steer axle and powertrain are rugged enough for transporting product outdoors between plants over concrete and black top surfaces. Several tire options are available. An optional heavy-duty cooling package is available for heavy-use applications and for operation in high ambient temperatures.