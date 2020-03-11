Bobcat unveils trio of electric machines in Vegas

With a bold vision to reinvent the industry and introduce more new products than ever, Bobcat’s stand at this year’s ConExpo features a specially designed innovation stage to showcase its concept of the future.

Electric solutions

One of the highlights is a trio of electric concept machines: the E17e, an electric/hydraulic excavator; the S70e, an electric/hydraulic loader and the T76e, an all-electric loader.

Bobcat’s electric prototype machines will be ideal for the indoor demolition market. With zero emissions and a durable lithium-ion battery, they will work just as hard as diesel models with fewer maintenance needs. The fully-electric concept machines have the potential to completely revolutionise the compact equipment industry. Bobcat plans to be the first to engineer an all-electric loader.

New products for EMEA

Alongside the concept machines, other new products nclude R-series loaders, set to be launched in Europe later this year. Offering enhanced performance and comfort compared to their predecessors, the new R-Series loaders offer more comfort and less noise and feature a new one-piece cab design and a new LED lighting system for better visibility at night. More detailed, machine operation information is available through the new standard 5-inch and optional 7-inch touch screen displays.

All R-Series loaders feature new cast steel loader arms (20% stronger than the previous fabricated steel design). They also feature a redesigned cooling package in response to demand for higher capacity cooling.

In addition, all R-Series compact track loaders offer high stability thanks to the five-link torsion suspension now incorporated on all the track loader models in the range.

Bobcat MaxControl System

Another Bobcat development at Conexpo is the Bobcat MaxControl system, which provides a new IOS(Apple) based plug and play remote control solution that uses a smartphone to control Bobcat loaders. With its similarity to gaming joysticks or an Xbox controller, MaxControl ensures operators have a tactile feel when remotely operating Bobcat loaders.

For operators using Bobcat MaxControl, it means that there is no need to get in and out of the machine to open gates, park the machine, load it on to a trailer or loading and dumping material. Bobcat MaxControl enables the operator to perform most tasks remotely, that would normally be carried out while sitting inside the machine. The system has been launched on a limited basis in North America and is being tested in the EMEA region.