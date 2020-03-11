Komatsu premiers new intelligent Machine Control at ConExpo

Machine control technology pioneer Komatsu launched its intelligent Machine Control (iCM) 2.0 at this year’s ConExpo. The company’s iCM is a suite of features utilising advanced machine technology to increase bulldozer productivity.

ConExpo visitors will see Komatsu’s iMC 2.0 capabilities on the industry’s newest and largest intelligent hydrostatic transmission (HST) dozer, the D71PXi-24, making its global premier at the show.

The suite of productivity features that comprise Komatsu’s iCM 2.0 include:

Patent-pending proactive dozing control

Automatically cuts/strips from existing terrain like an experienced operator

Can operate automatically 100% of the time

Measures the terrain it tracks and uses that track-level data to plan the next pass

Over 60% more productive than the previous generation*

Patent-pending lift layer control

Automatically spreads fill from existing terrain with one press of a button

Measures the terrain it tracks over and uses that data to plan the next pass

Doubles production and achieves consistent layers for quality compaction

Tilt steering control

Automatically tilts blade to maintain straight travel during rough dozing

Reduces the need for operator steering input by up to 80%

Quick surface creation

Creates a temporary design surface with one press of the button

Combined with other iMC 2.0 functions, operators can begin stripping or spreading using automatic modes while waiting for finish grade mode

Within the year, iMC 2.0 will be commercially available on additional Komatsu dozers.