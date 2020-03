This year’s ConExpo 2020 got off to a wet start but a little rain could not dampen the spirits of those present. A live band played, the odd drink was opened and visitors were soon in the mood for the world’s largest construction event.

To help reflect women’s growing role within the industry a 3-D statue of a female construction worker was erected to greet attendees. It is the world’s largest 3D printed statue.

As a show of support those attending took selfies with the hashtag #WhereWeBelong