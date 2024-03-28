The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
March/April 2024 digital edition of iVT available here!

The March/April 2024 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY

BOTS THAT BUILD New robots are offering new ways to construct, sve money and even do a better job than human operators. We speak with experts at one company whose technology can help build a drystone wall without a human at the controls

FEATURES

THE OEM INTERVIEW Manitou Executive committee member Laurent Bonnaure talks hydrogen, MEWPs and low emission futures

THEIR BIGGEST YET With Massey Ferguson’s new 9S flagship series, the OEM has put everything it has learned so far into its largest ever tractor

AN AIRLESS FUTURE? With airless tyre technology creating new possibilities in off-highway vehicle efficiency should OEMs begin using it as standard?

COLUMNS

A LETTER FROM AMERICA New columnist and OEM veteran Alan Berger talks automation    

ENGINEERING THE FUTURE Net zero’s answer is hydrogen, says JCB’s Tim Burnhope    

DESIGN FOR LIFE David Wilkie gives the inside track on New Holland’s new combine

THE INDUSTRY ADVOCATE The CEA’s Suneeta Johal gives her take on decarbonisation 

