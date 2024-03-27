The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Videos

VIDEO: Walkaround of Manitou’s M range rough terrain forklifts

Saul WordsworthBy 1 Min Read

Pierre Bompas, Manitou’s global product manager in charge of rough terrain forklifts, offers a walkaround of the OEMs five offerings in its popular M series, that range from 2.4 tonnes to seven tonnes.

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

