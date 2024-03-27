Pierre Bompas, Manitou’s global product manager in charge of rough terrain forklifts, offers a walkaround of the OEMs five offerings in its popular M series, that range from 2.4 tonnes to seven tonnes.
VIDEO: Walkaround of Manitou’s M range rough terrain forklifts
By Saul Wordsworth1 Min Read
Previous ArticleWacker Neuson showed strong growth in 2023
Saul Wordsworth
Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.