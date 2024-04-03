Kubota expands into material handling sector

Kubota UK has launched its first telehandler, seeking to provide a wider range of machinery solutions for construction and associated industries such as material handling. Known as the KTH4815-2, this compact machine boasts an overall width of 1.6m and height below 2m.

Model numbering indicates the telehandler’s lifting capability. Depending on the variant, the KTH4815-2 can achieve a maximum lift height of 4.8m and a maximum lift capacity of 1.5 tonnes. Hose burst check valves and a load-moment sensor with forward over-turn protection meeting EN15000 certification are also part of the standard specification.

Hydraulic performance extends to up to 81 litres/min, with 51 litres available through an auxiliary circuit for powered attachments carried on the handler’s Eurohitch headstock. In addition to a hydraulically locking headstock, the telehandler features a proportional joystick with an adjustable flow rate and memory function.

An EU Stage V emissions-compliant Kubota D1803 three-cylinder engine powers the KTH4815-2 with a peak output of 50hp/37kW. Mounted on the right-hand side between the front and rear wheels, the transverse engine position affords generous service access to all filters and the battery isolator and provides easy access to the handler’s cooling pack.

The driveline, while equipped with Carraro axles connected by mechanical driveshafts, is hydrostatic, with a Bosch Rexroth hydrostatic transmission delivering propulsion in two-speed ranges – 0-7 and 0-25kph. The powertrain affords multidisc brakes, and, with permanent four-wheel drive, there is an option for a front axle differential lock to boost traction further.

Four versions of the KTH4815-2 telehandler are available; two are canopy-equipped models with a curved front screen, and two use fully glazed cabs with a two-piece door – the glazed upper section can be secured in the open position. The entry-level KTH4815-2 is supplied without a 170kg rear counterweight and is shod on 10/75×15.3 narrow tyres, reducing its cost and performance. A wider, 31/15.5-15 skid steer tyre option is available.

While canopy machines forfeit the left-hand door and work lights, fully glazed cab models’ specifications include three work lights, side-view mirrors, cab heating and a radio. Air conditioning is available as an option, and all models benefit from a reach and rake adjustable steering column.

In typical rigid frame telehandler fashion, the highest specification KTH4815-2 also includes three-mode steering, adding two-wheel and crab steering modes to the standard four-wheel steering function. Four-wheel steering can achieve a tight turning radius of 1.2m inner and 2.7m outer.

Engine service intervals are every 500 hours, and all four variants are offered with a two-year, 2,000-hour warranty.