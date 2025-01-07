Clark Europe announces management changes

Following 10 years of service, Rolf Eiten, president and CEO of Clark Europe, is handing over the baton to Stefan Budweit, COO and director sales and marketing to devote himself to other tasks within the company.

Eiten, who began his professional career at Clark in 1976, took over the management of Clark Europe (CMHEU) and Clark France (CMHFR) in 2014 following the death of Egon Strehl.

He will continue to work in an advisory capacity for the management and the new managing director. Eiten will also continue in his role as regional manager for Turkey and assume responsibility for CMHEU as an authorised signatory. In the longer term, he will devote himself to global tasks at Clark.

“It has been an honour to be part of this great team and to drive Clark’s vision forward together with our employees and contract partners,” says Eiten. “I am proud of what we have achieved and wish Stefan Budweit every success in his new role.”

Before joining Clark Europe in 2012, Budweit worked as a key account manager for Toyota and Jungheinrich, among others. Budweit started his career at Clark Europe as business development manager where he was responsible for the strategic direction and further development of Clark Europe. He then worked as director sales and marketing until 2023 and has assumed additional responsibility as chief operating officer of Clark Europe since January 2024.

“I am very much looking forward to the new challenge and to shaping the next steps for Clark Europe together with our dedicated team,” adds Budweit.