Xing Mobility partners with Eneos to promote immersion-cooling battery systems

Xing Mobility and Eneos Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote immersion-cooling battery systems across energy storage and vehicle market applications. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of safe and efficient immersion-cooling technology.

In the pursuit of global sustainability, Eneos is launching immersion cooling fluids to optimise the thermal management of data centre servers and battery systems.

Meanwhile, Xing Mobility is ensuring cooling efficiency, safety, and stability in automotive and energy storage solutions.

“To accelerate the industrialization of immersion-cooling battery technology, XING Mobility is innovating while building a robust industry ecosystem. Moving forward, ENEOS will be a vital partner as we expand into the Japanese and global markets. By combining XING Mobility’s expertise in developing immersion-cooled battery systems with ENEOS’ century-long market experience and extensive network, we aim to rapidly promote immersion-cooled battery solutions, providing an ideal driving force for the transition to electrification,” says Royce YC Hong, founder and CEO of Xing Mobility.