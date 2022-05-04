Cummins posts record Q1 revenues

Cummins has reported results for the first quarter of 2022, with revenues of $6.4 billion increasing by 5% from the same quarter in 2021. Sales in North America increased by 12% while international revenues decreased 3%, driven primarily by a slowdown in China.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter were $755 million (11.8 percent of sales), compared to $980 million (16% of sales) a year ago.

“Demand for our products remains strong across many of our key markets and regions, resulting in record revenues in the first quarter of 2022,” said chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “We have implemented pricing actions to counter rising input costs, which contributed to solid profitability in the first quarter. Supply chain constraints continue to be a challenge and are limiting growth in our industry.”

Net income attributable to Cummins in the first quarter was $418 million ($2.92 per diluted share) compared to $603 million ($4.07 per diluted share) in 2021. First quarter results include costs of $158 million ($1.03 per diluted share) related to the indefinite suspension of operations in Russia, and $17 million ($0.09 per diluted share) related to the separation of the Filtration business. The costs incurred relating to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia include inventory write-downs, reserves on accounts receivable, the impairment of a joint venture investment, and other costs. The tax rate in the first quarter was 26.8 percent including $31 million, or $0.22 per share, of unfavorable discrete items.

2022 outlook

Based on the current forecast, Cummins is raising its full year 2022 revenue guidance to up 8 percent, an increase from up 6 percent due to stronger demand in North America and other markets. Full-year 2022 EBITDA is expected to be approximately 15.5%, in line with our previous guidance. The company plans to return approximately 50 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Any expenses outside of the normal course of business associated with the separation of the Filtration business or indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia have been excluded from the outlook provided.

“We delivered solid financial performance in the first quarter in the face of many challenges in our global supply chain. The ongoing impact of COVID-19, especially in China, and the effect of the conflict in Ukraine continue to present challenges to our global operations. I am impressed with the resiliency of our employees to navigate through these difficulties and deliver for our customers. Cummins is in a strong position to keep investing in future growth, bringing new technologies to customers and returning cash to shareholders.” said president and COO Jennifer Rumsey.