AUSA links with Ahern in Australia to distribute all-terrain machines

AUSA, the manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, has signed an agreement with Ahern Group, the parent company of Ahern Rentals, Snorkel and Xtreme, among others, to distribute its dumpers, all-terrain forklifts and telehandlers in Australia. This means that AUSA and Ahern have now joined forces to consolidate their presence in the country and increase their market shares over the coming years.

With this new agreement, both companies are continuing to strengthen their business relationship. Since 2020, Ahern Rentals has been one of AUSA’s customers, acquiring all-terrain vehicles for the US rental market. Additionally, Ahern Group has a machinery distribution business line: Diamond A Equipment, which is also a dealer of AUSA’s dumpers and all-terrain forklifts for the states of California and Nevada.

“This new commercial project, in partnership with Ahern Australia, will bring us extensive knowledge of the market as this brand has had a strong presence in Australia since 1989 with four branches in its biggest cities and a network of 20 dealers,” said commercial director of AUSA Juan Urkijo. “Just like AUSA, Ahern Australia is renowned for the quality of its products and service, qualities that bring us together and that we want to continue conveying to our customers during this new era. We have also had highly positive experiences together in other markets, so we are certain that this is the perfect partnership to continue our consolidation in Asia Pacific.”

“Joining forces represents a major strategic step for us,” added Ahern Australia managing director Glenn Martin. “AUSA’s range of dumpers, all-terrain forklifts and compact telehandlers perfectly complement our portfolio of products. Additionally, the AUSA brand has a good reputation in Australia and we know that its products deliver an outstanding solution for the construction, agricultural and mining sectors — in the latter case, primarily as support systems for heavy machinery.”