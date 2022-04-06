AGCO’s Sustainability Report marks progress

AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, has released it 2021 Sustainability Report.

The report shares insights into its sustainability transformation as it drives action across our four strategic priorities of advancing soil health and soil carbon sequestration through smart solutions; decarbonising our operations and products; elevating employee health and safety; and prioritising animal welfare in food production.

“In 2020, we established AGCO’s sustainability strategy and have made meaningful progress in 2021 against our goals,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s chairman, president and CEO. “These early results have confirmed that our commitment to precision agriculture innovation places us on the right path to addressing sustainability.”

The report represents a significant step forward in measuring and demonstrating AGCO’s progress against goals and commitments set in 2020, including:

Completing a global climate risk assessment and disclosing against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework in inaugural TCFD report .

13% reduction in GHG emission intensity (scope 1 and 2)

52% renewable electricity use, up from 40% and 32% renewable energy use, up from 27%.

“Our 2021 Sustainability Report shows AGCO is committed to accelerating progress in sustainability into our design, manufacturing, and distribution of smart agricultural solutions across the entire value chain,” said Roger Batkin, chief ESG Officer, and corporate secretary. “Moreover, we are committed to helping farmers adopt tools and practices that are as good for the planet as they are for their businesses.”