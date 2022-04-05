Latest farm safety and smart tech on show at LAMMA

Good safety management and its role in productivity is the focus of the Farm Safety Zone, which returns to LAMMA at the UK’s Birmingham NEC on May 4 and 5.

Sponsored by consultancy firm Safety Revolution, a busy two-day programme will equip farmers with the latest knowledge, advice and support to help them manage farm safety with confidence.

The programme for day one (May 4) shows visitors how their smart phone can be a useful tool in health and safety compliance. Sessions with Lucy Eardley of Safety Revolution and Anna Frick of MeritCheck will demonstrate apps which help monitor and record risks and hazards and log checks and servicing records for machinery.

Michael Nixon will discuss his journey adapting to farming life as a wheelchair user. Michael who documents his experiences via Instagram account @mikewheelchairfarming suffered spinal injuries in 2019 after falling from a height while cleaning guttering above a calf shed.

Day two (May 5) opens with a panel discussion on LOLER (Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations) requirements which place duties on people and companies who own, operate or have control over lifting equipment. The panel from Merit Inspection Solutions will discuss the requirements and how farmers can meet them. Later in the day Emily Pain from Safety Revolution will explain the importance of CoSHH (Control of Substances Hazardous to Health) legislation and how businesses can manage the assessment process effectively.

Other sessions on day two include Greg Hopkinson from BASIS explaining the importance of taking a proactive approach to producing crops in a safe and responsible way. Arable farm manager James Chapman will share how a farm accident affected his life. James was awarded an MBE for services to farm safety in 2012 and will also talk about his Nuffield Farming scholarship which investigated the barriers to creating a safer industry.

Finally, Oliver Dale, Managing Director of Safety Revolution will be joined by Edward Vipond, farm manager at Troston Farms, and Oliver Martin, arable and grain business manager at Bedfordia Farms, for a lively and interactive discussion about the different techniques they use to make their farms a safer place.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Farm Safety Zone,” said Oliver Dale. “Our programme of informative and experienced speakers will be looking at how good safety management can support productivity and how smart tech such as the MeritAgCheck app can be central to that progress.”

The full Farm Safety Zone programme is available at www.lammashow.com/farm-safety-zone Registration for LAMMA is free via the website.