Doosan launches next-gen mini-excavators

Doosan Infracore Europe has announced the launch of the new DX27Z-7 2.8 tonne and DX35Z-7 3.9 tonne Stage V compliant mini-excavators. Both new models provide a larger working range than the previous generation machines as well as other mini-excavators in this part of the market, together with higher lifting capacities and digging forces.

DoosanCONNECT telematics

Another important feature of the new Doosan mini-excavator range is the installation as standard of the latest version 3.0 of the DoosanCONNECT system, which provides a telematics management system for the excavators, by collecting data from sensors on the machines. The DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 mini-excavators are now the smallest machines in the Doosan range with the successful DoosanCONNECT system.

Featuring the new shared global styling for the next generation Doosan mini-excavator range, the novel platform design and new upper structures in the DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 provide increased durability/robustness. The zero tail swing design of both machines make them ideal for work in confined spaces on construction, landscaping and utility projects.

Both models are powered by the Doosan D17 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 18.4 kW (24.7 HP) of power at 2400 and 2200 RPM, respectively, in the DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7. As a result, the new mini-excavators offer the highest power and torque in their class and cover a wide range of applications including heavy duty work.

New dozer blade and lever

The DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 mini-excavators incorporate a new dozer blade providing both a higher dozer lifting height and dozer digging depth than other machines on the market. The machines also have a new dozer blade control lever.

Using the dozer lever, the operator can select between low and high speed for the levelling blade hydraulics. Travel speed can also be selected by using the travel selector button on the dozer lever. When hydraulic oil pressure rises due to going up a slope while driving in the high speed mode, the travel speed auto-shift valve automatically resets the travel speed to low, to enhance the operator’s driving convenience and to reduce machine stress.

As well as offering the best performance, versatility, durability and ease of maintenance in the 2-4 tonne range, the DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 mini-excavators feature a new larger, roomier cab, providing excellent operator comfort and controllability.

High comfort cab

The new DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 mini-excavators are packed with a host of innovative features. Nowhere is this more evident than in the.new high comfort cab, which has a full glass entry door to maximize operator visibility on this side of the machine from inside the cab. The high luminance LED work lamps on the cab further enhance visibility and additional LED lamps are also available as an option. Key features of the new cab include: