Mammoth Liebherr port handling machine installed in China

The first electrically-operated Liebherr port handling machine in the 200-tonne category is now in operation in DaFeng Port in China.

Following an extensive analysis phase and a number visits to Liebherr material handling machines in operation, DaFeng Port was won over by the capability of the LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic.

“The LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic is 2.5 times more productive than jib cranes for unloading wood,” said port vice general manager Lin Feng. “This shortens the waiting times of the ships and significantly reduces the cost of unloading the timber per tonne. This means that the operational efficiency of our port increases considerably making DaFeng Port more competitive.”

With an operating weight of approximately 200 tonnes, the LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic is the largest port handling machine ever made by Liebherr. Fitted with Liebherr’s standard ERC system, in addition to the engine power, it can also store energy when lowering the equipment available. This allows the LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic to achieve an output of up to 614 kW with energy savings of 30% at the same time. An additionally integrated high-voltage transformer reduces the 10 kV supply voltage of the local mains network to 400V which is then used to operate the main drive of the machine, a 400 kW Liebherr electric motor.

Liebherr’s port handling machine is specifically tailored to meet the customer’s requirements. For example, the uppercarriage has not been seated in the conventional manner, centrally on the rail mounted portal. Instead it has been positioned off-centre, towards the side facing the sea. With its 16.5 m long, angled boom and 15 m long, straight stick, the LH 150 ET Gantry Port Litronic can cover the entire working area of a 10 thousand tonne timber-handling ship and more than 70% of a 30 thousand tonne timber-handling ship. The freely positionable spacious cab provides the operator with a perfect view and the Liebherr hydraulic quick coupler system is used to change the mechanically operated attachments quickly and safely from the cab.

For Liebherr, it was very important to involve the customer in each stage of the overall project. Technicians from DaFeng Port were present in the manufacturing facility in Kirchdorf an der Iller during the assembly process in order to gain in depth knowledge about this bespoke Liebherr machine. Engineers from Liebherr-Hydraulikbagger GmbH provided support in DaFeng Port for the entire build, commissioning and operator training.