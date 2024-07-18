Komatsu unveils new crawler excavator cab

Komatsu UK is introducing a new operator cab for crawler excavators.

According to its distributor in Ireland, McHale plant sales director, Denis McGrath, the operator cab is “the product of detailed research and close contacts with customers” and the new cab “builds upon Komatsu’s well-established reputation for exceptional operator protection”.

The first notable feature is evident in access to the machine which has been made safer thanks to the provision of sturdy, high-visibility handrails. The handrails are finished in the familiar Komatsu yellow – fitted outside and inside and easy-to-see, even in low-light conditions.

Other safety-related features include a new, chrome-finished exterior door handle finished with an ‘easy- to-grip’ surface, and new ‘coming-home lights’ which remain illuminated for 30 seconds after the key is removed from the ignition.

Inside is a refined and ergonomic workspace with a premium dark colour scheme and a plush floor mat. Retained is Komatsu’s iconic Safe SpaceCab design, engineered for hydraulic excavators to provide protection even in an extreme rollover accident.

Upgraded LED lighting – positioned above the seat and to its rear – provides illumination at all points in the day. In addition, a document holder for storing jobsite papers helps keep the cab-space clutter-free.

Amongst optional fitments is a ‘premium’ seat that adjusts automatically according to the operators weight and other physical metrics. New control levers ease handling and help eliminate ‘grasp and grip’ fatigue.

Of particular appeal is a robust, multifunctional bar to which accessories such as water bottles, monitors, tablets mobile phones, tablets, and other digital devices can be fixed. Operators drawn to background music, news bulletins, and podcasts have dual USB ports in USB-A and USB-C formats, and easy mobile device charging and data transfer.