Linak US celebrates 30-year milestone

30 years ago, Linak US Inc. was established in Louisville, Kentucky, marking a significant chapter for the company, as well as its founder and CEO, Bent Jensen.

Following its humble beginnings in a small garage in 1994, the business quickly expanded when Jensen decided to move beyond Denmark’s borders to the US to establish the first Linak production plant outside of the country in Louisville, Kentucky.

His decision to invest and expand resulted in Linak US contributing nearly a third of the global company’s sales three decades down the line. Starting from a single building with 49,500 square feet, Linak US now encompasses over 360,000 square feet across three buildings, with room to expand on the vast 39-acre campus.

Now, Linak is well-known for helping move industries like mobile agriculture into the future with electrification. “We are looking forward to this next phase of our growth here in Louisville,” says Magnus Conradsen, president Linak US Inc. “As we grow, our ability to improve more people’s quality of life and working environment through our products also expands. ‘We Improve Your Life’ is reflected in everything that we do, and our commitment to customers at every level of our business is what will help us achieve this mission.”