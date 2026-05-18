The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Hydrogen

JCB HYDROGEN LAUNCHES: Backhoe, land speed challenger and mobile refuelling

Christopher Court-DobsonBy 5 Mins Read
The JCB Hydromax hydrogen-powered land speed record car, a low-slung yellow and green streamliner with JCB lettering on the cockpit section, photographed at speed on the vast white expanse of the Bonneville Salt Flats beneath a blue sky with scattered clouds
Wing Commander Andy Green OBE will pilot the 1,600bhp JCB Hydromax at Bonneville SpeedWeek, 20 years after setting the diesel land speed record in the JCB Dieselmax

 

JCB has unveiled a cluster of hydrogen-focused products at its Staffordshire headquarters, marking a shift from prototype demonstration to full commercial availability for its 3CX Hydrogen backhoe loader, prevsiously only seen s a prototype.

Doubling down on hydrogen, JCB also launched hydrogen-powered generator set, a mobile refuelling system developed with infrastructure partner Hykit, and the announcement of a land speed record attempt using a hydrogen car powered by JCB’s own engines.

The announcements represent the culmination of more than five years of development and a £100 million investment in hydrogen combustion engine technology. Using a combustion-based approach rather than fuel cell has practical implications for operators: machines run and service in ways closely familiar to their diesel counterparts, with no rare earth elements required in the drivetrain.

A white and green JCB 3CX Hydrogen backhoe loader suspended by chains from an overhead Python crane on the production line at JCB's Staffordshire factory, with workers in hi-vis jackets visible on the factory floor below
The 3CX Hydrogen is now a full commercial product after five years of development and more than 150 engines built during the evaluation process

3CX Hydrogen: from prototype to production

The headline product for off-highway professionals is the 3CX Sitemaster Hydrogen, the world’s first production backhoe loader to use a fully approved hydrogen combustion engine. JCB has been running prototype versions of the machine with customers for several years; this launch confirms it as a commercial product available now.

Power output from the 55kW JCB 448 ABH2 engine matches the diesel equivalent, and customers who trialled the machine during development reported no discernible difference in handling. “The site here and the application that the backhoe is performing is typical of backhoe use,” said one national contractor involved in trials. “Our operator said that it feels the same as the diesel backhoe. He really couldn’t tell the difference.”

The white and green JCB 3CX Hydrogen backhoe loader working on a residential construction site, with the rear excavator arm fully extended and bucket dug into a mound of earth, scaffolded brick buildings under construction visible in the background under a cloudy sky
Operators who trialled the 3CX Hydrogen during development reported no discernible difference in handling compared to the diesel equivalent

Three composite-wrapped hydrogen tanks are mounted on the cab roof, pressurised to 350 bar and reinforced with Kevlar, providing sufficient capacity for a full day’s operation. Refuelling takes between 10 and 15 minutes. JCB Finance will offer a three-year operating lease and service contract in the UK, with equivalent arrangements through global finance partners.

Lord Bamford, JCB chairman, says: “The unique combustion properties of hydrogen enable the hydrogen engine to deliver the same power, the same torque, and the same efficiency that powers JCB machines today, but in a zero-carbon way. Combustion technology is already well proven on construction and agricultural equipment. It is a technology which is cost effective, robust, reliable and well known throughout not just the construction and agricultural industry, but the whole world.”

CGI render of the JCB G60RS H hydrogen generator set, a large white cabinet-style enclosure with green chevron markings, JCB Hydrogen branding on the door panel, and fork pockets and lifting points visible at the base, set against a dark green background
The JCB G60RS H is the company’s first hydrogen-powered generator set, delivering 58kVA and meeting EU Stage V emissions standards without aftertreatment

Mobile refuelling and hydrogen generation

Alongside the backhoe, JCB launched the G60RS H, a 58kVA hydrogen-powered generator set aimed at hire and rental businesses providing off-grid power for construction and events. The unit meets EU Stage V emissions standards without aftertreatment filters or additives, and can be integrated with JCB’s 3-phase Powerpack to form a site microgrid. The first units have been delivered to rental provider Dawsongroup energy solutions.

The white and green JCB 3CX Hydrogen backhoe loader, with three hydrogen tanks visible on the cab roof, connected via refuelling hose to the bright green Hykit MHR-X75 trailer-mounted mobile hydrogen refueller, parked on a hardstanding area with trees and a stone building in the background
The Hykit MHR-X75 mobile refueller can service up to seven hydrogen-powered machines at a time, with a turnaround of 10–15 minutes

On-site refuelling is handled through the Hykit MHR-X75, a trailer-mounted mobile hydrogen refueller developed by Hykit, a joint venture between JCB, investment company Hycap and clean energy group HydraB. The unit carries 75kg of hydrogen, supports up to seven vehicles at a time, and connects via touchscreen controls with cloud diagnostics and integrated leak detection. It is certified to TPED, ADR and UK CDG standards.

“Hydrogen adoption isn’t being held back by technology, it’s being held back by infrastructure,” says Dr John Vickers, Hykit’s director of engineering. “With our MHR-X75, we’re removing that barrier by enabling customers to deploy hydrogen refuelling exactly where their equipment is working, without needing a fixed supply.”

Land speed record attempt

JCB also announced it will attempt a hydrogen land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah this August, exactly 20 years after its JCB Dieselmax car set a diesel land speed record of 350.092mph that still stands. The new challenger, JCB Hydromax, is a 32-foot vehicle producing 1,600bhp from two production-based hydrogen engines. Wing Commander Andy Green OBE, who drove the Dieselmax in 2006 and holds the overall land speed record of 763.035mph, will again take the wheel. The project is supported by Prodrive and Ricardo.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford, dressed in a dark suit with a yellow tie, stands in front of the full-length JCB Hydromax land speed record car, a low-slung yellow and green streamliner with JCB branding, displayed under dramatic stage lighting at a reveal event
Lord Bamford has championed JCB’s £100 million hydrogen programme from the outset; the Hydromax targets a speed in excess of 350mph at Bonneville this August

“Twenty years ago, JCB took two of its diesel engines, sprinkled some magic engineering dust on them and put them into a racing car,” says Green. “Now we’re going back to the Bonneville Salt Flats with JCB’s new hydrogen engines. The JCB Hydromax car is lighter, more powerful and faster than its predecessor of 20 years ago.”

Lord Bamford adds: “This is not just about speed – it’s about showcasing the world-class engineering talent we have here in the UK and the robustness of our new hydrogen engines.”

The speed attempt is timed to coincide with the opening of JCB’s new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, a one-million sq ft facility on a 400-acre site that will employ 1,500 people manufacturing machines for the US market.

Share.

Related Posts