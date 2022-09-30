XCMG to debut ten new EVs at Bauma

XCMG is set to roll out its biggest overseas lineup of products at this year’s Bauma featuring 39 products, ten of them new electric vehicles.

XCMG’s 1,824-square-meter exhibition area will be 38% larger than its last Bauma exhibition. Products from six categories, including hoisting, excavating, scraping, road, piling and aerial work platform machineries will be on show. As the exhibition is in Germany, all of XCMG’s products that will be on show are specially customized for the European construction market.

Themed “Innovation for Green,” XCMG will release over 10 new energy products at Bauma 2022, including the hybrid all-terrain crane XCA60EV, electric excavator XE35E, electric loader XC918-EV, electric telescopic handler XC6-2506E (China’s first), electric counterbalanced forklift XCB-LW35 and 10 electric aerial work platforms from XCMG fire-fighting safety equipment.

As a leader in China’s construction machinery industry, XCMG is committed to developing green and intelligent technologies, and through unremitting technological innovation, XCMG has launched a series of industry-leading green products. All of the upcoming releases at bauma 2022 share the advantages of having a large-capacity battery, quick charging times, and zero carbon emission.

“Focusing on the goals of carbon peaking by 2027 and carbon neutrality within its operation boundaries by 2049, XCMG has continuously been building up its green R&D and manufacturing capabilities to spearhead the development of new energy products in the machinery manufacturing industry, and with our products demonstrating an excellent power performance, construction ability and value beyond money, we’ve won customers’ recognition in the high-end markets including Europe and Oceania,” said Jianshen Liu, Vice President of XCMG and GM of XCMG Import and Export Ltd.

XCMG’s new energy products to be released at Bauma 2022 include: