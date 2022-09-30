XCMG to debut ten new EVs at Bauma

XCMG is set to roll out its biggest overseas lineup of products at this year’s Bauma featuring 39 products, ten of them new electric vehicles.
XCMG’s 1,824-square-meter exhibition area will be 38% larger than its last Bauma exhibition. Products from six categories, including hoisting, excavating, scraping, road, piling and aerial work platform machineries will be on show. As the exhibition is in Germany, all of XCMG’s products that will be on show are specially customized for the European construction market.
Themed “Innovation for Green,” XCMG will release over 10 new energy products at Bauma 2022, including the hybrid all-terrain crane XCA60EV, electric excavator XE35E, electric loader XC918-EV, electric telescopic handler XC6-2506E (China’s first), electric counterbalanced forklift XCB-LW35 and 10 electric aerial work platforms from XCMG fire-fighting safety equipment.
As a leader in China’s construction machinery industry, XCMG is committed to developing green and intelligent technologies, and through unremitting technological innovation, XCMG has launched a series of industry-leading green products. All of the upcoming releases at bauma 2022 share the advantages of having a large-capacity battery, quick charging times, and zero carbon emission.
“Focusing on the goals of carbon peaking by 2027 and carbon neutrality within its operation boundaries by 2049, XCMG has continuously been building up its green R&D and manufacturing capabilities to spearhead the development of new energy products in the machinery manufacturing industry, and with our products demonstrating an excellent power performance, construction ability and value beyond money, we’ve won customers’ recognition in the high-end markets including Europe and Oceania,” said Jianshen Liu, Vice President of XCMG and GM of XCMG Import and Export Ltd.
XCMG’s new energy products to be released at Bauma 2022 include:
- 3.5-ton XCB-LW35 electric counterbalanced forklift: a G-series product with a maximum travelling speed reaching 20km/h and optimized matching lifting speed with load of 350mm/s (450mm/h without load), its working efficiency is up to 6 percent more than similar products on the market. It adopts XCMG’s unique XEC control system that makes it easier to and more comfortable to drive and operate and possesses a more reliable drive system with level-3 speed reduction integral drive axle.
- XC6-2506E electric telescopic forklift: a compact, lightweight and China’s first electric telescopic handler applicable to various material handling environments, with 80V 412Ah lithium battery and high-power dual-motor drive system that will provide sufficient power for 6 to 8 hours of endurance.
- XCA60EV electric all-terrain crane: world’s first hybrid all-terrain crane with maximum lifting capacity of 60 tons and boom length of 48 meters, delivering the highest lifting performance of products of the same tonnage class with its dual-engine providing up to 400kw power, which is 42 percent more than the industry average. It offers multiple charging modes including AC and DC.
- XE35E electric excavator: with Yanmar 3TNV88F Stage V engine and loading-sensing hydraulic system, the compact excavator provides high operating efficiency and fuel economy. The versatile model combines power and smooth control with excellent stability, and is designed for application in urban areas, for demolition, roadworks, landscaping activities and more.
- XC918-EV electric loader: a flexible and safe product with reinforced drive axle and is more adaptive to heavy load working conditions, the high-energy and high-density LiFePO4 power battery has more than eight years of service life, and the loader can be configured with pallet fork, grabber and other tools to meet application requirements.
- XG1008AC scissor lift aerial work platform: with two front driving wheels, the electric scissor lift has 25 percent theoretical gradeability, front wheel multi-disc brakes, solid non-marking tires, mobile pothole protection and more to guarantee a reliable and safe operation.