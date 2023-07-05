Three-way partnership advances electrification

Forsee Power, expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, Vensys Group, specialist in electrohydraulic solutions for agriculture and construction and Parker Hannifin, leader movement and control technologies, have announced that they have signed a partnership to convert thermal off-highway vehicles into electric vehicles.

Vensys Group and its subsidiary Hydrokit will market retrofit kits suitable for construction site machinery, such as mini excavators, in partnership with Parker France for the electrical transmission and Forsee Power for the battery systems.

Vensys Group is speeding up the decarbonisation of off-highway vehicles with Hydrokit, its subsidiary expert in electrohydraulic solutions and In Situ, its engineering company experienced in decarbonisation.

Vensys Group supports OEMs in the design of 100% electric and hybrid transmissions and in electrohydraulic solutions up to 800Vdc, until the series launch of projects by manufacturers. The group’s capabilities allow both the supply of solutions in the form of kits and the production of complete machines in Vensys’ workshops.

Leveraging its engineering expertise, Vensys Group offers retrofit solutions as kits to be integrated into used internal combustion vehicles. These kits – defined following multi-physics numerical simulations – integrate a set of optimized elements including the motor, the drivetrain, the lithium-ion battery system and its Battery Management System (BMS), the charger and the on-board computer. The integration within the vehicle is then calculated to optimize performance and safety during operations.

This partnership with Parker and Forsee Power enables Vensys Group to accelerate its development in the decarbonization of mobile machinery with turnkey solutions for OEMs of off-highway vehicles whose market is fast growing.



Parker Hannifin will provide its expertise in transmission, electric traction, and cooling systems through smart electrification and thermal management solutions.

Parker’s 100-year history combines the best of hydraulics with electric efficiency to create flexible, durable solutions that maximize system efficiency. With its dedicated components, Parker develops innovative electrification solutions contributing to a quieter and cleaner future.

The partnership will combine Forsee Power batteries with Parker drives, motors and coolers: GVM electric motors up to 406 kilowatts-peak (kWp) with simplified interface for mechanics – GVI series drives with single interface for all voltages of 24 to 800 Volts DC at up to 650 amps peak – high efficiency, high power density QDC coolers.