TE Connectivity eases electrification transition with new connector and charging solutions

In the race toward a more sustainable future, the industrial and commercial transportation industry is rapidly moving away from internal combustion engines in favour of hybrid and electric alternatives.

To help vehicle manufacturers make this transition, TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has developed its HIVONEX connector and charging solutions that enable a seamless transition into the next generation of E-mobility. The portfolio provides a one-stop shop of modular, scalable products designed to withstand the harsh environments industrial and commercial vehicles operate in and includes the new PowerTube Connector Series for handling the large electrical loads found in EVs.

“TE’s HIVONEX connector and charging solutions are guided by decades of engineering experience and expertise,” said Sebastien Dupre, director of product management for the E-mobility product portfolio at TE. “The HIVONEX connector and charging products are designed to enable our customers’ vehicle designs to be relied upon in extreme environments – empowering safe connectivity, supreme scalability and high voltages of power for those operating in the field.”

One of the key products in the portfolio is the new PowerTube connector series, which is a suitable choice for high-power applications. The PowerTube connector series is comprised of modular and scalable connectors designed to handle large electrical loads. These connectors are manufactured to adapt to various designs and hold up to intense environmental demands.

Other products in the portfolio include the IPT-HD Power Bolt Connector, a bolted solution aimed at the motor control unit (MCU), E-axle, and E-motor applications. Able to withstand extreme temperatures and engine-level vibrations, it also offers a new shielding design to improve electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) performance. With support for up to three positions; 50, 70, and 95 mm² wire size; as well availability as pre-made wire harnesses, the IPT-HD power bolt connector can help increase assembly flexibility.