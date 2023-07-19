Major OEMs sign up for Intermat 2024

The next edition of Intermat, the sustainable construction solutions and technology exhibition, will take place from 24 to 27 April 2024 at Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre.

The biggest international manufacturers have already chosen the event to showcase their innovation dynamic which, since the last show in 2018, has significantly accelerated to tackle the challenges of the transition to net zero. The 2024 event will be their platform, and that of the entire construction industry, united and mobilised to address these challenges as part of France’s National Low Carbon Strategy for 2050.

To date, and since the round table held on 20 April with the entire construction sector, new leading names have confirmed their attendance at the show, including Ausa, EPIROC, Faymonville, Liebherr, Magni and Volvo. They join the registered exhibitors whose participation had already been announced: Alphi, Bobcat, Cummins, Imer, Komatsu, Groupe Monnoyeur, Putzmeister, Sany, Sateco, Schwing Stetter, Sunward, Takeuchi, Topcon, Wacker Neuson.

Three of the major exhibiting companies here explain their motivation behind their decision to take part in the show, which, after a six-year absence, will be a valuable opportunity to rebuild constructive ties with all building and public works professionals, in search of new low carbon solutions, equipment and technology.

“Intermat 2024 has reinvented itself to address the issues of the decarbonisation of the construction industry, adapt to environmental constraints, and advance along the road to sustainability,” said Davy Guillemard, CEO of Volvo Construction. “As these commitments are particularly close to the fundamental values and ambitions of the Volvo Group, which is resolutely determined to be a proactive leader in change and accelerate on the low carbon path, we have chosen to invite our clients and partners to meet us at Intermat 2024 to present them with all our low carbon solutions at their disposal.”

François Escourrou, CEO of Wacker Neuson, added: “The next Intermat show, with its low carbon theme, is keenly awaited by our group which has set itself the goal of cutting its carbon dioxide emissions by 50% in 2025 compared with 2019. To do so we have opted to convert our machines to electric power to support our clients in their CSR policy. We will therefore have a lot of new products to present at Intermat in 2024 in terms of equipment, with around 40 new machines in the electric range, but also in terms of associated services and digitalisation.”