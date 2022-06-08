Poclain accelerates electromobility and connected services with double investment

In line with the long-term vision of the shareholders, as an industrial company invested in the energy and digital revolutions, Poclain Group’s strategic plan launched in 2020 by CEO Frédéric Michelland takes a new step in June 2022 with Poclain Group’s entry into the capital of two high-tech companies.

Emsiso d.o.o., a Slovenian company with 40 employees, is an expert engineering company in electrical machine control and inverter design and manufacture. Through this phased acquisition, Poclain is reaffirming its strategy as a supplier of differentiating electromobility solutions for off-road machines. Poclain now masters this technological brick at the core of the performance of electric and electrohydraulic powertrains. The emDrive range of variable speed drives feeds Poclain’s “e+h” system offering.

Samsys, a French start-up created in 2017 in Hauts de France (Lille), specializes in the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and data capture via boxes installed mainly on agricultural machinery. The pooling of “machine & business” expertise makes it possible to offer Poclain customers innovative digital services from the prototyping and design phase of a new machine through to its series life. This is done in response to the growing demand from manufacturers to develop and offer high value-added services that meet the business needs of their own customers.

With these two new technological partners, Poclain acquires the necessary skills to deploy innovative solutions for the benefit of its customers. They are looking for new proposals to increase availability and productivity of machines with data and connectivity, and allow for varied propulsion solutions adapted to OEM’s product strategy and needs.

The Poclain teams are enthusiastic about the idea of working with their new colleagues from Emiso d.o.o. and Samsys and pooling their expertise in order to be able to open up the new fields of development identified.