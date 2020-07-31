New HQ and company name for Flash Battery

Flash Battery will no longer be just a trade mark, but will become the new name of Kaitek S.r.l., a leader in the production of lithium batteries for industrial and electric vehicles.

The company name will change on 1 August, just a few hours before the company moves from Calerno to the new headquarters in Via XXV Aprile, in Sant’Ilario d’Enza, where Flash Battery will develop its activities in the industrial facility built on an area measuring 20,000 m2, with 1,500 m2 of office space and 3,200 m2 of production space, with the possibility of a further 5,000 m2 expansion.

“The new name aims to consolidate our company identity, instantly highlighting not just our industry category, but also one of the main features of our products,” explains CEO, Marco Righi. “This means the recharge speed which gives us an essential competitive advantage in terms of the electric vehicle industry, as well as a significant part of the manufacturing industry, which is progressively converting production to electric energy.”

All Flash Battery activities will be concentrated in the new industrial facility in Sant’Ilario d’Enza, which is five times larger than the present-day premises. Since the day the first stone was laid less than a year ago, the number of employees has increased from 45 to 56, with 8 of the new 11 employees being hired during the first six months of 2020, right in the midst of the Covid emergency.

“The effects of the pandemic” explains Marco Righi, “have slightly slowed down production, but have not stopped the plans to enlarge and consolidate our research and development, design and marketing areas as well as innovative international projects. These are the main areas where the new professional figures hired during the first six months of 2020 will work, and a further five who will be hired before the end of the year, taking our workforce to over 60 people.”

On the eve of the move to the new premises, the company from Reggio Emilia has also signed an important agreement with EFA France, European leader in electrification technologies.

“This partnership is all about innovation and is aimed at a market, namely the transalpine one,” says Righi. “This offers many opportunities for expansion, because it is particularly sensitive to the theme of electrification, just like the German market; it comes as no surprise that France and Germany are the foreign markets where we are investing the most.”