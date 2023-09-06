Develon launches updated electric-powered mini-excavator

Develon has launched its DX20ZE-7 mini-excavator, the first mass-produced electric-powered excavator manufactured by the company formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment.

The two tonne excavator combines low-noise and zero emissions with the features and performance enhancements that are found on the next-generation DX-7 Series family of mini-excavators.

“The DX20ZE-7 is designed to meet a growing demand for electric machines,” says Stephane Dieu, excavators product manager for Europe at Develon. “As compact equipment, such as mini-excavators, has a higher tendency to work in cities and residential areas, where it has proximity to other workers, it has a great advantage over the diesel counterpart due to less noise and no emissions.”

Retractable tracks allow the new excavator to pass through narrow passages and entrances/exits, making it ideal for working in confined spaces or indoor applications such as demolition and construction. Once the excavator reaches the work area, the operator can expand the tracks for better stability and lifting capacity. With its compact dimensions, the DX20ZE-7 is an excellent solution for construction and rental companies working in sensitive areas where low noise or night-time work is necessary.

The DX20ZE-7 mini-excavator is powered by an in-house-developed 20.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with all of the electrical system and components on the machine optimised for work in harsh environments. A quick-charger system restores 80% of the battery power after only one hour and 20 minutes of charging, while the on-board charger restores the maximum charge after eight hours of charging.