AGRO develops high-voltage connection for e-mobility

Conventional EMC cable glands are not designed for permanent use in electrically powered commercial vehicles and mobile machines. To meet this need, AGRO AG has developed EVolution EMC, an innovative, especially reliable cable gland for high-voltage vehicle electrical systems which offers high current-carrying capacity and high shielding effectiveness.

As safety-relevant components, cable glands for high-voltage cabling in electric commercial vehicles, construction plant and agricultural machinery must offer excellent reliability. However, conventional cable glands with EMC shield grips, originally developed for automation technology applications, are often unsuitable for the demanding operating conditions that typically arise. Their use thus risks consequences such as inadequate EMC shielding, loss of sealing performance, short circuits and even vehicle fires.

Easily pre-assembled connection solution

With the newly developed EVolution EMC cable gland the Swiss company AGRO AG, a member of the KAISER GROUP, has introduced an especially reliable, robust and high-performance connection solution for high-voltage cables in electromobility applications. The solution is specially designed to meet the demanding requirements of electrically powered commercial vehicles and mobile machines. It enables cable assembly work for series manufacturing of vehicles to be carried out more quickly, since the cable glands can be reliably pre-assembled, with push-in connections, in just a few carefully defined steps. With the cable shield fully crimped between the supporting ring and the contact sleeve, shield strands are prevented from protruding and causing short circuits in power electronics components. And thanks to its “pluggable” design, further time savings are achieved during installation on the vehicle.

All-around firmly crimped cable shield

For the crimping work, AGRO has developed AXI-PRESS, a handy cordless tool for crimping using patent-pending technology. The tool is supplied with the fittings required to enable it, in a matter of seconds, to provide the EMC shield contact sleeve with a secure all-around grip on the cable shield and cable sheath. The crimped cable shield is thus protected from wear and tear in even the most demanding operating conditions.

High shielding effectiveness

Due to the decoupling of the sealing function from the shield contact, temperature and vibration-related impacts on shielding effectiveness or current-carrying capacity are avoided. The robust connection solution, designed with protection class IP 68 or IP 6K9K, reliably withstands temperatures from -40 °C to +140 °C. It achieves a high current-carrying capacity of up to 195 A, and offers shielding effectiveness of at least 86 dB in the frequency range between 30 and 300 MHz. The metal components made of RoHS-compliant lead-free brass are fully equivalent to conventional brass connections in terms of their mechanical properties, corrosion resistance and electromagnetic compatibility. They comply with the requirements of IEC EN 62444 and UL 514B.