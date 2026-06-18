iVT GIVEAWAY: Claim your free Interforst 2026 ticket

iVT International has secured 100 tickets to give away for this year’s show at Messe München (15-18 October), where the DLG’s Systems & Components supplier platform makes its forestry debut — its first standalone edition outside Agritechnica, giving OEMs direct access to the systems, electronics and powertrain technologies shaping the next generation of forestry machines. To be in with a chance to win one of the 100 tickets available, simply register HERE.

Following years of success at Agritechnica, the world’s largest agricultural machinery exhibition, DLG’s supplier-focused Systems & Components showcase will make its forestry debut at the upcoming Interforst trade fair taking place at Messe München in Germany on 15-18 October. It marks the first time the format has been presented as a special forestry edition, and the first time it has been seen anywhere outside Agritechnica.

A platform for components

Systems & Components has become a key B2B meeting place for OEM developers, design engineers, system integrators and procurement professionals working with the international supplier industry.

Its debut at Interforst, the key trade fair for forestry and forest technology in Central Europe, opens a dedicated route for OEMs to access suppliers of vehicle electronics, hydraulics, engines, drive technology, and spare and replacement parts. Confirmed exhibitors include AGCO Power, Hifi Filter, HYDAC, Kubota Engines and Sauer Bibus.

“We are extremely pleased about this cooperation and strategic partnership with Messe München and the exciting opportunity to open up another platform for the important forestry equipment sector, where machinery is becoming ever more advanced,” says Jens Kremer, managing director, DLG Markets, DLG’s trade fair and event business.

The 2026 edition is shaped by four overarching themes reflecting the most pressing challenges facing the forestry industry: Healthy Future Forest; Focus on People; Forestry Technology on New Paths; and Digitalisation of Forest & Wood. Systems & Components Forestry will be located in Hall B6 of the Messe München fairgrounds, running alongside Interforst’s outdoor and indoor exhibits, technical programme and live demonstrations.

Decarbonisation with data

One of the suppliers at the event will be AGCO Power, which will exhibit its HD84 engine alongside the Core engine family — Core50, Core75 and Core80. Accompanying the hardware is a CO2 calculator concept designed to help machine manufacturers and end users quantify fuel consumption and emissions from real operating data. The tool recognises different diesel fuel types, including HVO, biofuels and fossil diesel, and combines this with GPS-based usage data to build a more accurate picture of emissions in actual forestry work.

“Forestry is one of the most demanding environments for powertrains. With over 60 years of experience in forestry-specific engines, we understand how critical reliability, fuel efficiency and response are for productivity and operating costs,” says Heikki Hihnala, account manager, AGCO Power.

For Hihnala, the focus is shifting from the hardware itself to the data it generates. “Today’s forestry machines at work produce vast amounts of data, and at AGCO, we strongly believe this is where the potential of our CO2 calculator concept lies — in automated collection, verification and reporting of emission data.”

Steep slope focus

Among the OEMs exhibiting at Interforst is Hohenloher Spezial- Maschinenbau (HSM), which will use the event to present innovations aimed at forestry in Central Europe, with a particular focus on steep slope logging, heavy timber harvesting and mechanised operations with reaches of up to 20 metres.

“Drawing on its long tradition, HSM feels a special commitment to developing state-of-the-art forestry technology that promotes sustainable soil conservation and maintains forest productivity, thereby supporting the forestry industry in a way that is both economically and ecologically sustainable,” says Dr Chris Geiger, head of R&D, HSM.

Asked where the pace of change is sharpest, Geiger turns to the cab. “A major driver is operator comfort, connectivity and automation, as well as the possibilities of AI, aiming to provide maximum support for the operator in its beautiful but still highly demanding work environment.”

For Felix zu Hohenlohe, managing director for HSM, the new Systems & Components Forestry platform is directly relevant to the company’s R&D pipeline. “The exchange of ideas and technologies will provide us with a crucial edge in expanding our market position with a forward-looking approach, and developing the best solutions for our customers.”

Register HERE for your free ticket.