Flux Power receives OEM approval for new battery pack

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., a developer of lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, has launched the new L36 battery pack.

Designed for class 1 3-wheel counterbalance forklifts with 630 Ah and 840 Ah capacity options, the L36 battery pack was officially approved by a major OEM in the material handling industry.

“OEM approval for our L-Series: L36-630 Ah and L36-840 Ah battery packs validates our efforts in providing top-tier lithium-ion battery solutions that meet the rigorous standards of the industry,” says Ron Dutt, CEO of Flux Power. “This endorsement highlights our strong relationships and approvals with leading material handling OEMs, and our commitment to provide them with lower cost and high-performance lithium-ion battery products. We are incredibly proud of our in-house engineering and software experts who are focused on designing lithium-ion battery packs like the L36 that are optimised for performance and safety.

“As the material handling equipment industry grows and continues its transition from internal combustion to electric power, we believe our plug-and-play battery packs will continue to be chosen by OEMs for their forklifts and other equipment. With new product launches of heavy-duty models addressing customer demand and a new private label program for another top Forklift OEM launching this quarter, we are highly focused on securing new customers and supporting the migration to lithium of current customers,” concluded Dutt.