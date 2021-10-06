Hydreco Hydraulics to exhibit new products at EIMA

From 19 to 23 October 2021 Hydreco Hydraulics Italia will exhibit at EIMA International 2021, the international exhibition of agricultural mechanics held in the Bologna exhibition centre.

At the show the company will present its integrated solutions for motion control, which include joysticks and hydraulic pedipulators, power units, joysticks, and electric / electronic pedals, alongside machine control systems based on the CANbus protocol as well as bankable valves and hydraulic cylinders, which complete the product ranges.

Of particular note is the range of external gear pumps made in the new production site in Parma, Italy, which is added to the historic headquarters in Vignola, in the province of Modena.

Designed in synergy with Duplomatic MS, the new pumps – robust and long-lasting – are used in mobile applications, such as earth-moving machinery, construction machinery, agricultural, forestry and municipal machinery. The new series on show at Eima are marketed under the initials HY1 and HY2. Two other versions are also under development, and partly already in production, both linked to Group 2: a low noise version and one with a cast iron body.

The Parma facility was necessary to meet the demands of a constantly growing market.

“We have undertaken an important investment plan to expand and improve the Motion Control solutions package we offer,” says Davide Vaccina, managing director of Hydreco Hydraulics Italia. “For this reason it has become essential to further expand. We started at the new headquarters in Parma with the manufacturing of Group 2 pumps and we are starting production of Group 1 pumps. When fully operational, we will have three production lines in operation and we plan to conclude the range at the beginning of 2022 with the Group 3 pumps. This investment is accompanied by a series of actions aimed at giving further completeness and strength to the product range, with the release of a new series of directional control valves, HIC blocks and joysticks.”

Hydreco – headquarters in Poole, UK, and plants around the world, from the USA to India to Australia – is the Duplomatic Group brand dedicated to the mobile sector: it produces advanced motion control solutions for mobile operating machines. With the new series, Hydreco is positioned as a supplier of the entire range of external gear pumps with aluminum body and with cast iron flange and cover, equipped and available in multiple configurations and with different types of flanges, with connections for the suction and delivery and shafts. Hydreco Italia is therefore the key competence center for the development of new products and solutions within the Group.

“We are particularly pleased to meet the leading companies in the agro-mechanical sector at Eima, after the long period of suspension of trade fairs due to the health emergency. Eima is an important opportunity to present the various innovations that we have developed in recent months.” says Michele Guiati, managing director of Hydreco Hydraulics Italia.

The Hydreco team will be present at stand C28, hall 18.