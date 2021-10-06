VIDEO: Caterpillar launches Hot Wheels track

Remember the hours spent as a child playing with Hot Wheels? With Cat Trial 11: Hot Wheels, Caterpillar has created an epic playground with the Next Generation Cat Wheel Loaders and other Cat gear, incorporating life-sized versions of the cars you grew up with.

The company brought in professional stunt drivers and track designers and equipment operators from around the country leaning on Cat machines and technology to bring it all to life. Operators had great fun this trip back in time to their childhood. They are passionate about their jobs, which is clear when you see the incredible, finished track.