FPT Industrial presents engine solutions at Agritechnica

Anjali Sooknanan
ABOVE: The N67 engine

FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, is exhibiting at this year’s edition of Agritechnica.

The company is showcasing its expertise at Hall 15 Stand J06, presenting a selection of engines and ePowertrain solutions designed for the agricultural sector together with highlights from its customer service portfolio.

Among the highlights will be a new configuration of the F28, an all-in-one engine solution suited to compact, specialty, and utility tractors, as well as dedicated fruit harvesters. Developed with a multi-power approach and a modular architecture, it can run on diesel or natural gas and is ready for hybrid applications.

Completing the engines lineup on display will be a selection from both the Nef and Cursor families.

Since 2001, over 2 million Nef series engines have been produced to power a wide range of agricultural applications, including tractors, combines, specialty fruit harvesters, sprayers and windrowers. FPT Industrial says the Nef series stands out for its flexibility, offering 4-cylinder (N45) and 6-cylinder (N67) configurations, both structural and non-structural designs, along with a wide array of options to tailor the engine to customers’ specific needs.

Designed for demanding heavy-duty tasks, Cursor engines offer a platform for intensive agricultural applications, with power outputs from 210 to 633kW. The engine series incorporates advanced technologies such as variable-geometry turbochargers and highpressure common rail injection.

In addition, visitors can discover FPT Industrial’s plug-and-play power units alongside the electrified solutions of the ePowertrain range for the agricultural sector, featuring battery packs that provide everything required to ensure zero-emission performance.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

