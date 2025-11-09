AGRITECHNICA CASE STUDY: Manitou’s new MLT Newag series

Manitou is to showcase the launch of its new MLT Newag series in Hanover, comprised of 14 models with increased performance capabilities across the range.

“This series features our biggest machines yet. With maximum load up to 3,700kg, a lift capacity of up to 9.10m and the integration of a 116hp engine,” says Franck Lethorey, communication manager, Manitou Group.

Key design improvements include a redesigned boom structure with integrated cabling for improved visibility and bigger mudguards for enhanced protection. The series incorporates advanced automation through the Smart Counting System and Intelligent Hydraulics, while operator comfort has been enhanced through larger armrests and 7in displays across most models.

Performance features include LED work lights mounted on the cab, an optional automatic greasing system to reduce maintenance requirements, and a hydraulic system delivering 150 l/min oil flow to support demanding applications.

