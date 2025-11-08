The R4 cabless, autonomous robot is a highly innovative new vehicle unveiled by New Holland at a preview event, the day before the official start of Agritechnica in Hanover. Here iVT editor Tom Stone speaks to Francesca Protano, head of technology strategy and product innovation at CNH about the new machine and its uses is vineyards and orchards. Protano is a regular columnist for iVT
AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: New Holland launches R4 cabless autonomous robot
Tom Stone
