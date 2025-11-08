The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Agriculture

AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: Claas launches new Axion 9

Tom Stone

At a special preview event the day before the official opening of Agritechnica 2025 in Hanover, Claas unveiled its all-new Axion 9 tractor, with 60% new technology. Here Steffan Kurtz, global product team manager for large tractors at Claas, tells iVT more about the design philosophy behind the machine, and runs us through some of its new features, including Level 2 autonomy.

